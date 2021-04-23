Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 50,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

