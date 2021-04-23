JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $300,209.49 and $441.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

