JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 111.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,041,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,325.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

