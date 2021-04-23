JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 245,690 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE VLRS opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.