JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.15 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.