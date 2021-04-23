JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of CHCT opened at $51.25 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

