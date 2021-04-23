JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

SKT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.15 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.