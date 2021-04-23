JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.14% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

