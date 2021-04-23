JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King raised The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.59. 6,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $185.54.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

