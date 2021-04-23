JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 989.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.06. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

