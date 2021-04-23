JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 102,274 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 920.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

