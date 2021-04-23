JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,173 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

