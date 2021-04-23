John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.29

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.29 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 384,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.31. The company has a market cap of £263.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other John Menzies news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of John Menzies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

