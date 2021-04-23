Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.