Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.