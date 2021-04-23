JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. JFrog has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.