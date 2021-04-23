Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Nabtesco stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nabtesco has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $46.00.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.