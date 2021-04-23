Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.45 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

