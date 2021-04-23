Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.45 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.