Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,525. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

