Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ganfeng Lithium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

