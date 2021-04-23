Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

TKA stock opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.28 and its 200 day moving average is €8.34. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

