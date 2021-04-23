Jeff Woyda Sells 1,077 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total value of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($37.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £874.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,940 ($38.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,694.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,566.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CKN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

