JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JBSAY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

