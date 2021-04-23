James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

