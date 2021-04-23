Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $136.22 and last traded at $135.67, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

