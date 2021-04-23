J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.28

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.28 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 249.60 ($3.26), with a volume of 4,551,686 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.57. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

