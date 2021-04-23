J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.59 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54.
In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
