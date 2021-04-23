J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.59 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

