IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

