iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,975 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

