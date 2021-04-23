iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.67. 63,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,681. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

