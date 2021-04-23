iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $415.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

