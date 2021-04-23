iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.