iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.