iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

