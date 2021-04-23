iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MBS ETF worth $79,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,811. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

