iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 199,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

