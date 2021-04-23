iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

