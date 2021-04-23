iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

