IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.225-3.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

