IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Shares of IQV opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 248.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

