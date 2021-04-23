Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $8,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,597 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

