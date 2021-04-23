Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sun Country Airlines is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

SNCY opened at $41.99 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

