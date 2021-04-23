Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $939.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $859.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $747.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.18. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.