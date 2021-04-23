Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.78. 759,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 52 week low of $256.58 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.