Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

IPI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 92,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,705. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.