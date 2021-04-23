InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.07. 471,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,213,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

