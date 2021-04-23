InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 65,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,131. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

