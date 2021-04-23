InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 125,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

