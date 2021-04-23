InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.