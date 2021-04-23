inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a P/E ratio of 626.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

